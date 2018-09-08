Montez’s late TD pass ruins Frost debut, gives CU 33-28 win

Colorado defensive backs Ronnie Blackmon (2) and Derrion Rakestraw (3) watch as defensive back Dante Wigley (4) breaks up a pass in the end zone intended for Nebraska wide receivers Stanley Morgan Jr. (8) and JD Spielman (10) during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Lincoln, Neb., Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018. Colorado won 33-28. Nati Harnik AP Photo