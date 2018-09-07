Overwatch League expanding to Paris, DC and across China

FILE - In this July 28, 2018, file photo, London Spitfire players compete against the Philadelphia Fusion during the Overwatch League Grand Finals competition at Barclays Center in the Brooklyn borough of New York. The Overwatch League has announced six new franchises, bringing the global esport league’s total to 20 heading into its second season. The league announced clubs in Paris; Washington; Toronto; Vancouver, British Columbia; and Chinese teams in Chengdu and Hangzhou. The league added franchises in Atlanta and Guangzhou, China, earlier this season. Mary Altaffer, File AP Photo