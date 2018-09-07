Salah’s spats with Egypt in spotlight in African qualifying

FILE - In this file photo dated June 18, 2018, Egypt’s Mohamed Salah practices during Egypt’s official training on the eve of the group A match between Russia and Egypt at the 2018 soccer World Cup, in St. Petersburg, Russia. Thanks to his star power and a government keen to keep its most valuable international asset happy, Salah has won his latest tussle with Egypt’s soccer federation after his demands for better security and improved discipline for the national squad have been met. Efrem Lukatsky, File AP Photo