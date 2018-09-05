Seahawks safety Earl Thomas ends lengthy holdout

FILE - In this Nov. 20, 2017, file photo, Seattle Seahawks’ Earl Thomas warms up before an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons, in Seattle. Seahawks safety Earl Thomas appears set to end his lengthy holdout in time for the start of the regular season, even without a new contract. Thomas posted to Instagram on Wednesday morning, Sept. 5, 2018. saying he’s never let his “teammates, city or fans down as long as I have lived and don’t plan to start this weekend.” Stephen Brashear, File AP Photo