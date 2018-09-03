Steelers RB Bell a no-show as opener vs. Browns looms

FILE - In this Oct. 22, 2017, file photo, Pittsburgh Steelers running back Le’Veon Bell (26) answers questions at a post-game meeting with reporters following a 29-14 win over the Cincinnati Bengals in an NFL football game in Pittsburgh. The Steelers are beginning preparations for their Week 1 opener against Cleveland without All-Pro running back Le’Veon Bell. Bell did not arrive at the team’s facility in time for practice on Monday and has yet to sign his one-year franchise tender, leaving his status for Sunday’s visit to the Browns in doubt. Fred Vuich, File AP Photo