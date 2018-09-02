49ers temper expectations after 5-0 run to end 2017 season

FILE - In this Aug. 9, 2018, file photo, San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo looks for a receiver during the team’s NFL preseason football game against the Dallas Cowboys in Santa Clara, Calif. The Niners acquired Garoppolo before the trade deadline from New England. After a few weeks to learn the offense, Garoppolo stepped in and showed why the Patriots had groomed him as Tom Brady’s successor. Josie Lepe, File AP Photo