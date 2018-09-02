Kapler says pitchers allowed to use cheat sheets

Umpire Joe West, left, talks with Philadelphia Phillies manager Gabe Kapler, right, about the situation with relief pitcher Austin Davis during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs, Saturday, Sept. 1, 2018, in Philadelphia. West confiscated a card from Davis. Davis and Phillies manager Gabe Kapler said he was using the card merely for information on the Cubs hitters. But West said it was illegal under Rule 6.02(c)(7), which states that the pitcher shall not have on his person, or in his possession, any foreign substance. The Cubs won 7-1. Chris Szagola AP Photo