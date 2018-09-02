North Texas quarterback Mason Fine (6) prepares to begin a play during an NCAA college football game against SMU on Saturday, Sept. 1, 2018 at Apogee Stadium in Denton, Texas.
North Texas quarterback Mason Fine (6) prepares to begin a play during an NCAA college football game against SMU on Saturday, Sept. 1, 2018 at Apogee Stadium in Denton, Texas. The Denton Record-Chronicle via AP Jake King
North Texas quarterback Mason Fine (6) prepares to begin a play during an NCAA college football game against SMU on Saturday, Sept. 1, 2018 at Apogee Stadium in Denton, Texas. The Denton Record-Chronicle via AP Jake King

Sports

Fine’s 3 TD passes lift North Texas over SMU 46-23

The Associated Press

September 02, 2018 12:05 AM

DENTON, Texas

Mason Fine threw for 444 yards and three touchdowns, Kemon Hall had a pick-6 and DeAndre Torrey scored on a 96-yard kickoff return in North Texas' 46-23 win over SMU in a season opener on Saturday night.

The Mean Green had a 27-1 first-down advantage and 36-0 lead with 13:11 left to play after Fine threw two TD strikes to Jalen Guyton and one to Nic Smith, and Hall picked off a Ben Hicks pass for a 36-yard score.

SMU scored all of its points in the fourth quarter in coach Sonny Dykes' debut: a 5-yard run by Braeden West, a 59-yard pass from Ben Hicks to James Proche and 71-yarder from Hicks to West.

Torrey's fourth-quarter kickoff return helped North Texas outgain the Mustangs 529 total yards to 256.

Fine completed 40 of 50 pass attempts and has thrown a TD in each of his last 13 games. Rico Bussey Jr. had nine catches for 109 yards and Cole Hedlund kicked four field goals.

  Comments  