Donaldson’s late arrival causing Indians’ infield shift

File- This May 27, 2018, file photo shows Toronto Blue Jays’ Josh Donaldson in action during a baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies in Philadelphia. Donaldson’s rough season has taken a positive turn. The Indians are giving him a swing at October. The 2015 AL MVP was traded Friday night by Toronto to Cleveland, which is hoping a healthy Donaldson can bolster its lineup and help the club get back to the World Series. Derik Hamilton, File AP Photo