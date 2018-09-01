Former players revamp Huesca, turn it into Spain sensation

In this Wednesday Aug. 29 2018 photo, Huesca players train ahead of the team’s match against Barcelona on Sunday, just outside of the city of Huesca, Spain. Always faithful, never surrender. The motto has guided the small club of Huesca as it endured several decades in the lower divisions of Spanish soccer. Huesca’s never-give-up attitude is finally being put to the test at the highest level in Spain’s La Liga, thanks to two former players who a decade ago set out a plan to revamp the modest club. The newly promoted club has its first high-profile match in the top tier on Sunday, Sept. 2, 2018 against Lionel Messi’s Barcelona. Tales Azzoni AP Photo