Police: Man’s arm severed in motorcycle crash

Police in New Jersey say a man's arm was severed when he crashed his motorcycle during a drag race.
NJ.com reports 36-year-old Ronald Vanarsdale was injured Thursday morning in along Route 37 in Toms River. Police say witnesses saw the Toms River man riding with multiple motorcycles before he crashed and was thrown over 300 feet.
Authorities say Vanarsdale's right arm was severed below his bicep. Toms River Police Sgt. Ed Mooney arrived on the scene and applied a tourniquet to stop the bleeding.
Vanarsdale was airlifted to Jersey Shore University Medical Center where he underwent emergency surgery. Police say he is in stable condition.
Authorities say they haven't found the victim's severed limb. The New Jersey State Police Marine Division has been notified about the crash.
