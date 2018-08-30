Adorable team dog tries to fetch player’s bat... before his at-bat is over

The adorable Greensboro Grasshoppers team dog is just trying to do his job. "Lou Lou," trained to retrieve player's bats, tried to grab one from Jhonny Santos after Santos thought he walked. The at-bat, however, wasn't over.
Rangers fans don't let heat scare them away

Nearly 20,000 fans attended the Rangers-Indians game at 2 p.m. Sunday at Globe Life Park with temperatures that peaked at 108 degrees. Clint Whitaker, his two sons Cannon and Cash and nephew Ace, drove in to celebrate a birthday from Fruitvale.