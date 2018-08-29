Lions hoping coaching change can make difference in playoffs

File- This Aug, 17, 2018, file photo shows Detroit Lions head coach Matt Patricia watching during the second half of a preseason NFL football game against the New York Giants in Detroit. The Lions made some renovations in and around their locker room perhaps trying to turn some little changes into big ones that really matter under Patricia. The Lions gave Patricia, the former New England assistant, his first head coaching job this year in the hopes he could bring some of what he learned from the Patriots to the Motor City. Paul Sancya, File AP Photo