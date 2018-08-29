Coroner disputes grandmother’s account of player’s death

A Mississippi coroner is disputing a grandmother's account of the death of a football player.
Grandmother Adeline Richard tells The Commercial Appeal that Byhalia High School football player Dennis Mitchell absorbed a hard hit early in Friday's game and was removed. She says her 16-year-old grandson returned to the game upon his request.
Coahoma County Coroner Scotty Meredith says Mitchell came off the field, had seizure-like activity and was pronounced dead at 8:40 p.m. after diligent efforts to save him. Meredith says coaches didn't allow Mitchell to return to the game after showing symptoms. He says Mitchell did suffer a nose bleed during practice the day before his death.
Byhalia High is in northern Mississippi, about 30 miles (50 kilometers) southeast of Memphis, Tennessee.
