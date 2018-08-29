Prescott, Elliott lead revamped Cowboys in playoff pursuit

FILE - In this Aug. 18, 2018, file photo, Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) scrambles during the first half of a preseason NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, in Arlington, Texas. Prescott dealt with the uncertainty of running back Ezekiel Elliott’s looming six-game suspension last year when the Dallas Cowboys slid from an NFC-best 13 wins to out of the playoffs. Now the star quarterback faces the unknown of a revamped and largely unproven group of receivers after the departures of Jason Witten and Dez Bryant. Elliott, Prescott’s fellow rookie standout from two years ago, is the supposed sure thing for a team looking up in the NFC East at defending Super Bowl champ Philadelphia. Ron Jenkins, File AP Photo