Akinfeev out of Russia’s Nations League opener

FILE - In this Saturday, July 7, 2018 file photo, Russia goalkeeper Igor Akinfeev fails to stop the winning penalty shot from Croatia’s Ivan Rakitic in a penalty shootout at the end of the quarterfinal match between Russia and Croatia at the 2018 soccer World Cup at the Fisht Stadium in Sochi, Russia. Russia coach Stanislav Cherchesov has rested goalkeeper Igor Akinfeev for the team’s first matches since reaching the World Cup quarterfinals. Alexander Zemlianichenko, File AP Photo