Patriots WR Eric Decker retires from NFL

FILE - In this Aug. 9, 2018 file photo, New England Patriots wide receiver Eric Decker walks on the field before a preseason NFL football game against the Washington Redskins in Foxborough, Mass. Decker said on Instagram on Sunday, Aug. 26, 2018, that he is retiring after an eight-year NFL career. Decker had been in training camp with the Patriots this summer, but it wasn’t clear he would make the roster. Charles Krupa AP Photo