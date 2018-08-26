Michigan WR Tarik Black out indefinitely with foot injury

FILE - In this Saturday, April 15, 2017 file photo, Michigan receiver Tarik Black runs a pattern during the Michigan spring football game in Ann Arbor, Mich. Michigan wide receiver Tarik Black is out indefinitely with an injured right foot. Spokesman Dave Ablauf says Black was hurt during practice, adding he is being evaluated and a timeframe for his return has not been determined. The 14th-ranked Wolverines open the season at No. 12 Notre Dame. Black had 11 receptions for 149 yards and a touchdown in three games last season before having a season-ending foot injury. Carlos Osorio, File AP Photo