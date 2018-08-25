Tottenham sends US player Carter-Vickers on loan to Swansea

FILE - In this Wednesday, July 25, 2018 file photo, Tottenham defender Cameron Carter-Vickers leaps over Roma defender Luca Pellegrini during the first half of an International Champions Cup tournament soccer match, in San Diego. Tottenham has sent American defender Cameron Carter-Vickers on loan to another second-tier club for the season it was reported on Saturday, Aug. 25, 2018. The 20-year-old center back will play for Swansea. The south Wales club was relegated from the Premier League in May. Gregory Bull, File AP Photo