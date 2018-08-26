US OPEN ’18: Federer tries to end decade drought in New York

FILE - In this Sept. 4, 2017, file photo, Roger Federer, of Switzerland, makes a return against Philipp Kohlschreiber, of Germany, in a fourth-round match at the U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York. When Federer won five straight U.S. Opens, he used to arrive in New York knowing he had all the answers. It’s been 10 years since the last one, but at 37 Federer believes he’ll be sharp enough to navigate a difficult draw and compete for another championship when main-draw play at the year’s final Grand Slam tournament begins Monday. Kathy Willens, File AP Photo