Stephenson taking Stanley Cup to Humboldt to help town heal

FILE - In this June 19, 2018, file photo, members of the Humboldt Broncos hockey team attend a news conference in Las Vegas. Even before the Washington Capitals won the Stanley Cup, Saskatchewan native Chandler Stephenson said if they did, he’d like to take it to Humboldt months after that community was devastated by the bus crash of the junior Broncos that killed 16. Stephenson will have his day with the Cup on Friday, Aug. 24, joined by more than a dozen current and former NHL players from the area in what amounts to a small piece of the healing process. John Locher, File AP Photo