NASCAR driver Kasey Kahne retiring after 15 Cup seasons

FILE - In this July 23, 2017, file photo, Kasey Kahne (5) celebrates winning the NASCAR Brickyard 400 auto race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Indianapolis. Kahne says he is retiring from full-time racing. The 38-year-old Kahne announced his intentions Thursday, Aug. 16, 2018, file photo on Twitter, saying “I’m not sure what the future holds for me, but I’m at ease with the decision that I have made.” Michael Conroy, File AP Photo