Wisconsin capable of airing it out with Hornibrook at QB

FILE - In this Dec. 30, 2017, file photo, Wisconsin quarterback Alex Hornibrook (12) looks to pass during the first half of the Orange Bowl NCAA college football game against Miami, in Miami Gardens, Fla. Wisconsin is well-equipped to shatter perceptions about their offense this year. Focusing on just slowing down Heisman Trophy candidate Jonathan Taylor might be a risky proposition for the rest of the Big Ten. The Badgers are loaded at wide receiver, giving Hornibrook a lot of targets from which to choose. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File) Lynne Sladky AP