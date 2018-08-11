Russian star Maria Vadeeva enjoying time in WNBA with Sparks

FILE - In this July 10, 2018, file photo, Los Angeles Sparks’ Maria Vadeeva passes the ball during the team’s WNBA basketball game against the Seattle Storm in Seattle. While she’s a rookie to the WNBA, Vadeeva has been playing professionally in Russia since she was 16. The 6-foot-4 center is on the Russian league powerhouse Dynamo Kursk that features her Sparks teammate Nneka Ogwumike and won the EuroLeague title in 2017. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson, File) Elaine Thompson AP