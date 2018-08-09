Klopp abandons principles to help Liverpool challenge City

FILE - In this Wednesday, June 27, 2018 file photo, Brazil goalkeeper Alisson kisses the ball after making a save during their match against Serbia, at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Spartak Stadium in Moscow, Russia. The summer transfer window has been shortened in the Premier League to close on Thursday, Aug. 9 before the season starts. The arrival of the goalkeeper who played every match for Brazil at the World Cup provides a solution to Liverpool’s one obvious weakness, and should mean Juergen Klopp’s team is a genuine contender for the Premier League title this season. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader, file) Matthias Schrader AP