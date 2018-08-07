Bolt agrees to practice deal with Australian soccer club

FILE - In this file photo dated Sunday, April 15, 2018, Usain Bolt, retired Jamaican world record sprinter, performs as a DJ at Carrara Stadium during the closing ceremony of the 2018 Commonwealth Games on the Gold Coast, Australia. Bolt has negotiated an “indefinite training period” with Central Coast Mariners in Australia’s A-League as he pursues his bid to become a professional soccer player, according to a statement released Tuesday Aug. 7, 2018. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein, FILE) Mark Schiefelbein AP