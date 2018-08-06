Seedorf named Cameroon coach, Kluivert his assistant

FILE - In this Sunday, April 29, 2018 file photo, Deportivo’s coach Clarence Seedorf looks on during their Spanish La Liga soccer match against Barcelona at the Riazor stadium in A Coruna, Spain. Cameroon has appointed Clarence Seedorf head coach with fellow former Dutch international Patrick Kluivert his assistant coach, it was announced on Monday, Aug. 6. The Cameroon football federation hopes they lead the team to a successful defense of its African Cup of Nations title on home soil next year. (AP Photo/Lalo R. Villar, file) Lalo R. Villar AP