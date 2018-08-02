Ex-wife of former Ohio State assistant: Urban Meyer knew of domestic violence allegations

A bride in New Orleans, Louisiana, pulled off a wedding day surprise her Alabama Crimson Tide-supporting groom won’t forget after she filled their wedding cake with Louisiana State University (LSU) inspired filling.
Nearly 20,000 fans attended the Rangers-Indians game at 2 p.m. Sunday at Globe Life Park with temperatures that peaked at 108 degrees. Clint Whitaker, his two sons Cannon and Cash and nephew Ace, drove in to celebrate a birthday from Fruitvale.
A massive brawl between a referee and players broke out during an AAU basketball game between R.A.W. Athletics and the Houston Raptors on Sunday, July 9. The Emerson Police Department has launched an investigation into the brawl.
Pro wrestlers Ace Romero and Anthony Gaines went head-to-head at Empire State Wrestling’s Summer of Sleaze event. One move in particular has gained traction online, featuring Romero throwing Gaines over the ropes and out of the ring.
GoPro footage captured Saturday, June 30 during the P1 Superstock Races and footage captured Sunday, July 1 during race for the Powerboat Races.The GoPro video was captured from cameras placed on the GEICO P1 Superstock and Miss GEICO race boats.