Trade tornado: Dozier, Archer among 15 swaps on deadline day

Tampa Bay Rays’ Chris Archer, right talks with Mallex Smith, left, and Blake Snell, center, in the bullpen after he was traded to the Pittsburgh Pirates Tuesday, July 31, 2018, in St. Petersburg, Fla. The Pirates bolstered the front end of their rotation at the non-waiver deadline, adding Archer while sending the Rays a couple of coveted prospects in outfielder Austin Meadows and pitcher Tyler Glasnow and a player to be named. (AP Photo/Steve Nesius) Steve Nesius AP