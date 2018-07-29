Malcolm Butler never got explanation for Super Bowl benching

FILE -- In this July 28, 2018 file photo, Tennessee Titans defensive back Malcolm Butler (21) runs back onto the field after making an interception during NFL football training camp Saturday, July 28, 2018, in Nashville, Tenn. Celebrating are fellow defensive players Logan Ryan (26), Johnathan Cyprien (37) and Rico Gafford (40). Butler says he still doesn not know why he was benched by the Patriots in the Super Bowl in February, but he is very motivated with his new team, the Titans. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey) Mark Humphrey AP