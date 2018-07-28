Saints sorting out some uncertainty at defensive end

FILE - In this Tuesday, June 12, 2018, file photo, New Orleans Saints defensive end Marcus Davenport (92) warms during NFL football practice in Metairie, La. Saints training camp opened with uncertainty over who’ll help All-Pro defensive end Cameron Jordan bolster the pass rush from the edges. Alex Okafor, Marcus Davenport and Trey Hendrickson appear to be the top candidates for the other starting end job. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File) Gerald Herbert AP