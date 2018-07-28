Ravens QB Lamar Jackson impressive at 1st NFL training camp

FILE - In this July 23, 2018, file photo, Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson, left, runs a drill during NFL football practice at the team’s headquarters in Owings Mills, Md. Jackson played well at minicamp in the spring, and the first-round pick continues to impress this summer. He’s not about to unseat 10-year veteran Joe Flacco, who’s assured the starting job, but the fleet-footed newcomer has turned more than a few heads with his ability to escape a collapsing pocket and sprint downfield. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File) Patrick Semansky AP