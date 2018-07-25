Palestinians, UAE added to Asian Games soccer draw

In this June 26, 2018 photo, South Korea’s Son Heung-min listens to reporter’s question during the press conference before the South Korea’s official training on the eve of the group F match between South Korea and Germany at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Kazan Arena in Kazan, Russia. Tottenham winger Son Heung-min could miss the start of the Premier League season after being selected by South Korea to play in the Asian Games in Indonesia. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man) Lee Jin-man AP