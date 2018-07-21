Warholm exploits Samba absence to win London 400 hurdles

Ronnie Baker of the U.S., left, crosses the finish line to win the men’s 100 meters race final ahead of 4rth placed Yohan Blake of Jamaica, 2nd placed Zharnel Hughes of Great Britain, 2nd right, and third placed Akani Simbine of South Africa, right, at the IAAF Diamond League athletics meeting at London Stadium in London, Saturday, July 21, 2018. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham) Matt Dunham AP