NFL hits pause on national anthem policy — five hours too late for the Dolphins

The Dolphins on Thursday served as the NFL’s unwitting stress test for the league’s controversial new national anthem policy.

After just five hours, the league acknowledged that test had failed, suspending the rule until the NFL and the players’ union can come to terms on a new one.

Late Thursday, the league and the NFLPA released a joint statement announcing that the two sides have “come to a standstill agreement” on both the NFL’s policy compelling players to stand during the anthem, and the union’s subsequent grievance. Players argue they were not included in the discussions on the policy, which stipulates that teams with players that demonstrate during the anthem will be fined.

Teams were also given the latitude to punish players for protesting, but not compelled to do so. The Associated Press reported Thursday that the Dolphins might fine or even suspend those that do, but the team later clarified that no decision on that matter has been made.

Still, the damage had been done, and the blowback was immediate. Many criticized the team for what they perceived as a heavy-handed policy — even though in truth the Dolphins were only codifying what the league had mandated.

For now, all team and league discipline will be on pause — which is probably wise, seeing as this issue remains unresolved two weeks shy of the start of the preseason.

“No new rules relating to the anthem will be issued or enforced for the next several weeks while these confidential discussions are ongoing,” the statement read.