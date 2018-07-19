Phil Mickelson pulls off amazing trick shot over man's head

Phil Mickelson was showing off his talents ahead of The Open in Carnoustie, Scotland, on July 17, pulling off an incredible flop shot over the head of "former European Tour professional Gary Evans.
Father pulls son from burning car after race crash

Dean Jones was watching his son Mike compete in the Halifax Insurance 100 race on June 16, 2018 at a Virginia Speedway when Mike’s car hit off a competitor while making a turn, spinning the vehicle out of control, crashing and catching fire.