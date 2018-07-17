Anthony Joshua can’t escape talk of Deontay Wilder

FILE - In this March 31, 2018, file photo, Britain’s Anthony Joshua, rear, tries to hit New Zealand’s Joseph Parker during their heavyweight title bout in Cardiff, Wales. In June, the World Boxing Association ordered Joshua sign to fight Alexander Povetkin or have his title stripped away. He signed, destroying chances of a Deontay Wilder-Joshua fight in 2018. Wilder said if Joshua wanted the fight to happen, it would be happening. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein, File) Frank Augstein AP