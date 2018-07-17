The Latest: Thomas hopeful holding claret jug won’t jinx him

England’s Justin Rose speaks during a press conference on preview day three of The Open Championship 2018 at Carnoustie Golf Links, Angus, Scotland, Tuesday, July 17, 2018. Justin Rose’s best finish at a British Open remains his tie for fourth at Royal Birkdale in 1998, when he was an amateur. He doesn’t understand why. Rose says “I’m kind of comfortable with how bad my record’s been here ... and I don’t feel like there’s a reason for it either.” (Jane Barlow/PA via AP) Jane Barlow AP