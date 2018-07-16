Exceedingly rare Mickey Mantle card goes on display

The “Holy Grail” of baseball cards, a 1952 Topps Mickey Mantle that is valued at more than $10 million, is put on display as part of baseball memorabilia exhibit at the Colorado History Museum Monday, July 16, 2018, in Denver. The pristine card, one of three known to still be in existence, is owned by Denver lawyer Marshall Fogell. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski) David Zalubowski AP