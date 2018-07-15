Former NHL goalie Ray Emery drowns in Hamilton, Ontario

FILE - In this Nov. 4, 2011 file photo Chicago Blackhawks goalie Ray Emery keeps his eyes on a shot by the Tampa Bay Lightning during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Tampa, Fla. Emery has drowned in his hometown of Hamilton, Ontario. He was 35. Hamilton Police confirmed Emery was identified as the victim of the swimming accident Sunday, July 15, 2018. (AP Photo/Chris O’Meara, file) Chris O'Meara AP