Cardinals look for spark after manager’s shock firing

St. Louis Cardinals president of baseball operations John Mozeliak, center, speaks about the firing of Cardinals manager Mike Matheny as owner Bill DeWitt Jr., left, and interim manager Mike Shildt, right, listen before a baseball game between the Cardinals and Cincinnati Reds Sunday, July 15, 2018, in St. Louis. The Cardinals fired Matheny after an 8-2 loss to the Reds on Saturday night with the team hovering around .500. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson) Jeff Roberson AP