Jorginho follows Sarri to Chelsea from Napoli

FILE - In this Sept. 20, 2017 file photo, Napoli's Jorginho scores on a penalty kick, during their Serie A soccer match against Lazio at the Rome Olympic stadium. Italy midfielder Jorginho has become Chelsea's first signing since Maurizio Sarri was hired as manager of the Premier League club. Around two hours after the announcement Saturday, July 14, 2018 of Sarri's arrival from Napoli, Chelsea said Jorginho had joined on a five-year deal from the same Italian club.