Chicago White Sox’s Leury Garcia rounds the bases after hitting a solo home run against the Kansas City Royals during the sixth inning of a baseball game Friday, July 13, 2018, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Chicago White Sox’s Leury Garcia rounds the bases after hitting a solo home run against the Kansas City Royals during the sixth inning of a baseball game Friday, July 13, 2018, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh) Nam Y. Huh AP
Chicago White Sox’s Leury Garcia rounds the bases after hitting a solo home run against the Kansas City Royals during the sixth inning of a baseball game Friday, July 13, 2018, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh) Nam Y. Huh AP

Sports

Garcia gets 3 hits as White Sox beat Royals 9-6

By PATRICK ROSE Associated Press

July 13, 2018 11:58 PM

CHICAGO

Leury Garcia had three hits and three RBIs, All-Star Jose Abreu homered for the first time in July, and the Chicago White Sox beat the Kansas City Royals 9-6 on Friday night.

Garcia doubled in two runs in the first, singled in the third and connected for a solo drive in the sixth. Omar Narvaez added a two-run homer in the eighth off Kevin McCarthy and Joakim Soria pitched the ninth for his 14th save in 17 chances.

James Shields (4-10) pitched five-hit ball into the seventh inning as the White Sox earned their second straight win after a six-game slide. They finished with 14 hits against the AL Central-worst Royals.

Whit Merrifield had two hits and scored two runs for Kansas City, which has dropped 12 of 13. Brad Keller (2-4) was tagged for five runs and seven hits in 2 2/3 innings.

  Comments  