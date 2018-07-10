Former UCLA basketball player Billy Knight dies at age 39

FILE - In this Dec. 29, 2001, file photo, UCLA's Billy Knight celebrates after scoring his second 3-point basket against Georgetown during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Los Angeles. Knight has died in Phoenix and the Maricopa County Medical Examiner's Office is trying to determine the cause of death. Phoenix police say Knight's body was found on a roadway early Sunday, July 8, 2018, near the downtown area and there was no evidence of foul play. The 39-year-old Knight was a guard/forward at UCLA from 1998-2002, averaging 14.1 points and 3.5 rebounds per game as a senior. Kevork Djansezian, File AP Photo