Dodgers' top pick won't sign, will attend Mississippi State

Right-hander J.T. Ginn says he will not sign with the Los Angeles Dodgers and will instead attend Mississippi State.
The 19-year-old from Brandon High School in Mississippi was selected with the 30th overall pick in last month's amateur draft, which has a slot value of $2,275,800.
Ginn posted on Instagram , "I had a lot to think about over the last month" and added "after giving it a lot of thought I decided to pursue my lifelong dream of playing college baseball for the Mississippi State Bulldogs!!!"
The deadline for draft picks to sign, unless they have exhausted college eligibility, is 5 p.m. Eastern Friday. Three other first-round selections entered the final day without agreement: right-hander Carter Stewart (selected eighth by Atlanta), shortstop Bruce Turang (21st by Milwaukee) and shortstop Matt McLain (25th by Arizona).
