Fontaine's safe, but Kane can catch Lato _ and maybe Mueller

FILE - In this Sunday May 17, 2015 file photo, former soccer star Just Fontaine waves to photographers as he arrives at the UNFP, Union of French Professional Footballers, ceremony in Paris. Sixty years later, Just Fontaine's scoring record of 13 goals in a single World Cup still looks unbeatable, but at least England striker Harry Kane has a chance to move up in the list of pretenders. A goal against Sweden in the quarterfinals on Saturday, July 7, 2018 would move him level with Grzegorz Lato, the prolific Poland striker bagged seven in as many games in 1974. Remy de la Mauviniere, file AP Photo