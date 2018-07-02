LeBron James set to join Lakers on 4-year, $153.3 million deal

NBA superstar LeBron James is headed to the Los Angeles Lakers on a four-year, $153.3 million deal. James aims to bring the Lakers their 17th NBA title in franchise history.
By
Father pulls son from burning car after race crash

Sports

Father pulls son from burning car after race crash

Dean Jones was watching his son Mike compete in the Halifax Insurance 100 race on June 16, 2018 at a Virginia Speedway when Mike’s car hit off a competitor while making a turn, spinning the vehicle out of control, crashing and catching fire.