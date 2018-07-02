Go Pro video from the Powerboat Races Sarasota Powerboat Grand Prix

GoPro footage captured Saturday, June 30 during the P1 Superstock Races and footage captured Sunday, July 1 during race for the Powerboat Races.The GoPro video was captured from cameras placed on the GEICO P1 Superstock and Miss GEICO race boats.
Father pulls son from burning car after race crash

Dean Jones was watching his son Mike compete in the Halifax Insurance 100 race on June 16, 2018 at a Virginia Speedway when Mike’s car hit off a competitor while making a turn, spinning the vehicle out of control, crashing and catching fire.