LeBron agrees to 4-year, $154 million contract with Lakers

FILE - In this June 6, 2018, file photo, Cleveland Cavaliers' LeBron James shoots against Golden State Warriors' Draymond Green during the first half of Game 3 of basketball's NBA Finals, in Cleveland. The Philadelphia 76ers are getting a chance to pitch their process to LeBron James. Representatives from the team will meet Sunday with James’ agent Rich Paul in Los Angeles, a person familiar with the get together told the Associated Press on condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the talks. James, who returned to Los Angeles from vacation on Sunday, July 1, 2018, before NBA free agency opened, will not take part in the meeting, the person said. Pool Photo via AP, File Gregory Shamus