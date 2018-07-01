WIMBLEDON '18: Roger-Rafa anniversary and what else to know

FILE - In this July 6, 2008, file photo, Spain's Rafael Nadal left, shakes the hand of Switzerland's Roger Federer after winning the men's final on the Center Court at Wimbledon. This Wimbledon marks the 10th anniversary of one of the most famous _ and wonderful-to-watch _ matches in tennis history: Rafael Nadal's victory over Roger Federer in the 2008 final at the All England Club. Anja Niedringhaus, File AP Photo